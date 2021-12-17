Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $592.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

