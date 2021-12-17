Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 36.42% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. Franklin FTSE Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

