Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,591 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 503.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

