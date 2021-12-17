Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

