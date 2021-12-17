Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

