Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

