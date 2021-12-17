Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,658 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $52.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

