Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $669.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $671.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.19. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

