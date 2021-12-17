Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,138 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,025,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 857,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

