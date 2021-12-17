Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.71. 22,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,467,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

