Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) were up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 4,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several analysts have commented on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.