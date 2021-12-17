Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $275.43 or 0.00592291 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $57.17 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.67 or 0.08297666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,427.56 or 0.99837637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

