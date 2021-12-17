Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches Market Cap of $227.12 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $227.12 million and $24.37 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

