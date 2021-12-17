Kylin 24-Hour Volume Hits $447,614.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kylin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $447,614.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

