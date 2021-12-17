LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 19,011 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.09% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

