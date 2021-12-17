LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 29,121 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 27,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,610. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

