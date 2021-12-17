LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 3,602 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $301.34. 6,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.74 and its 200-day moving average is $285.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.