LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.62. 16,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,115. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

