LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 51,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,015. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -432.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

