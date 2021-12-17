LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases New Shares in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.07% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of ARQQ stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. Arqit Quantum Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

About Arqit Quantum

