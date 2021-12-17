LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 39,900 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $33,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.04.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

