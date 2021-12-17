LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 50,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 4,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,990. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

