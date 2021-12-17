LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes $1.36 Million Position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of Astra Space at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,054. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

