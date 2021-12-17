LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes Position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.37% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

DMYQ has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

DMYQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,945. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

