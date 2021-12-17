Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.79.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $671.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.66. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

