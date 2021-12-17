Lance Torgerson Sells 4,986 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Civeo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Civeo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.