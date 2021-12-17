Landbox Trading Down 17.7% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $308,016.43 and approximately $58,646.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,687.16 or 0.99659341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.