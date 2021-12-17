Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 1,242 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74.

On Friday, October 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,026. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

