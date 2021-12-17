LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €65.00 ($73.03) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.86 ($79.61).

ETR LXS opened at €53.32 ($59.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($75.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €56.10 and its 200 day moving average is €59.03.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

