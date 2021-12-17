Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,999 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $300,181,000 after buying an additional 518,519 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $35.11 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

