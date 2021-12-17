LCX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One LCX coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $117.66 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LCX has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LCX

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,087,149 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

