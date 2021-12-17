Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $53,811.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

