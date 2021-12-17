Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.51

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.51 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 294.80 ($3.90). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.86), with a volume of 20,979,658 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.29) to GBX 335 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329 ($4.35).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.51. The firm has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider George Lewis purchased 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,422.62). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,185.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,080 shares of company stock worth $880,484 in the last three months.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

