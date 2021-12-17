Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 24,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 472,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.