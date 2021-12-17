Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.05

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 484683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $716,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

