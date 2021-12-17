Lethean (LTHN) Trading 44.6% Higher This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $1,098.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,909.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.91 or 0.08277446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00312276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.09 or 0.00916842 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00073374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00393915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00265768 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

