LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LX. Citigroup reduced their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 49,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,112. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $684.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.