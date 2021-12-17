Liberum Capital Raises Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target to GBX 197

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 184 ($2.43) to GBX 197 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:HWG opened at GBX 180 ($2.38) on Friday. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £580.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09.
About Harworth Group
