Liberum Capital Raises Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target to GBX 197

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 184 ($2.43) to GBX 197 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 180 ($2.38) on Friday. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £580.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

