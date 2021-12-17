Lido DAO Token Market Cap Tops $77.99 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $77.99 million and $5.23 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00006816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.83 or 0.08254589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.38 or 1.00012586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

