LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LPTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.28. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

