Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Limestone Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million.

LMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock remained flat at $$18.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

