Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a P/E ratio of -40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,469 shares of company stock worth $254,240. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Limoneira by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

