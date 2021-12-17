Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $817.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $812.90 million to $827.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $693.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 75,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

