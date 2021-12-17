Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,044.41

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,044.41 ($27.02) and traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($26.83). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($26.96), with a volume of 123,242 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,965 ($25.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($30.80) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 44.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.02%.

In other news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.41) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($62,508.26).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.