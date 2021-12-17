Liquity Hits One Day Volume of $369,430.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00011422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $73.52 million and approximately $369,430.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.99 or 0.08337628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.84 or 1.00122205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,789,158 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

