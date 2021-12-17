Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.00 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.00 billion and $974.26 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $144.45 or 0.00311641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,211,607 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

