Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0109 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.17 million and $850.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,650.04 or 0.99578376 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,829,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

