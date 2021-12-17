LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $263.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.10 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

