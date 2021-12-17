Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Sells $1,797,393.92 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10.

Shares of LOB traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 942,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

