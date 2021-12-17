LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.13

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 2521573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Several analysts have commented on LPSN shares. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

